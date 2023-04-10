Top 10 celebs who are friends with their ex

Siddhi Chatterjee

Apr 10, 2023

Ex pair Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan often celebrate the birthday of their children together.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora are often papped together with their son Arhaan Khan.

Reportedly Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri were about to get married but as things did not work out they have managed to keep a cordial relationship.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone may not be together but they reportedly have maintained their friendship.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor may not be together now but they have managed to keep a cordial relationship.

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif have a speical bond. They never admitted of being in a relationship but have always been cordial with one another.

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were rumoured to be dating reportedly. The alleged exes reportedly now share a cordial bond.

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani reportedly were dating but now seem to be good friends.

Aamir Khan separated from second wife Kiran Rao. He has called Kiran family and has mainted a cordial relationship with her.

Sajid Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez parted ways in 2013 but reportedly they are yet in touch with one another.

