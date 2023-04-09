Bollywood stars who do their own stunts

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2023

Akshay Kumar in Khiladi 420, performed his own stunts. He did not want to use a body double and put himself at a risk.

Hrithik Roshan performed his own stunts in Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Bang Bang and had even got injured.

Ajay Devgn has done action sequences in his debut movie Phool aur Kante, Shivaay. and for many more movies.

Tiger Shroff did his own stunts in Baaghi 2, Heropanti to name a few.

Vidyut Jamwal has done commendable stunts in Force, Commando all by himself.

Priyanka Chopra proved her action stunts in movies like Mary Kom, Jai Gangajal, Quantico to name a few.

John Abraham performed his own stunts in Force, Force 2 and Rocky Handsome.

Shah Rukh Khan did good stunt scenes in Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Raees to name a few.

Katrina Kaif did breathtaking action scenes in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan did power-packed action scenes in Ek Tha Tiger, Wanted, Tiger Zinda Hai.

