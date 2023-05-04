Hrithik Roshan all set to break Pathaan box office records?

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023

Hrithik Roshan is known to deliver big-budget movies with perfection.

Hrithik's movies War, Kaabil and Krrish have crossed the 100 crore club.

Hrithik as of now is all set for Fighter, War 2 and Krrish 4; his three most anticipated movies.

Reportedly Rs 1000 crore has been invested in Hrithik's upcoming three projects.

Hrithik's earlier box office records can prove that War 2 and Krrish 4 can break Pathaan's records.

Hrithik reportedly will soon wrap up the principal photography of Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Hrithik is then expected to shoot for War 2 with NTR Jr. The duo will be seen together for the first time.

In the south, War 2 may have a massive reach because of the audience spectrum.

Hrithik then will work towards making the best cinematic experience project with Krrish 4.

The north belt reportedly will also benefit Hrithik and Jr NTR.

