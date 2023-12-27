Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, and more stars' Top 10 new movies of 2024 to break 2023 box office records
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
2023 has been a good year for Bollywood in which we saw various hit movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan featured in Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki which made a significant impact on Bollywood and Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Other noteworthy releases included Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Ranveer-Alia's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, Fighter has generated buzz as India's first aerial action movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, Kalki 2898 AD is anticipated to be a blockbuster under Nag Ashwin's direction.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule is at its highest
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Depicting the life of Indian cricketer M.S. Dhoni, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi will feature stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 is also much awaited and will hit screens in August 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan starrer Kabir Khan directorial Chandu Champion is also one that has much anticipation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singham Again that brings back the power packed duo Ajay and Rohit is sure to make new records.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tehran promises to bring John Abraham back in a Daredevil, intense role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff remains to be one to watch out for.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From hot Janhvi Kapoor to stylish Rashmika Mandanna: Top 9 Bollywood fashionistas of 2023
Find Out More