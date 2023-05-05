Hrithik Roshan and team charging This whooping amount for War 2, Fighter?

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023

Hrithik Roshan reportedly will be paid Rs 96 crore for War 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik for War reportedly was paid 48 crore. Reports further suggest that the actor will be paid double for War 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr. NTR reportedly will be paid Rs 100 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr. NTR was last seen in RRR for which he took Rs 45 crore but for War 2, the south star seems to have hiked his fees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayan Mukerji will be directing War 2 for which he will be paid Rs 32 crore reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan re portedly for Fighter is charging Rs 85 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone for her role in Fighter will be paid Rs 20 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siddharth Anand who will be directing Fighter reportedly will charge Rs 40 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fighter is one of the much awaited action packed movies of Hrithik Roshan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fighter will showcase some high ended action scenes and will surely give a competition to Pathaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan postponed to August 2023: From Dream Girl 2 to Animal, check release date status of Top 10 awaited movies

 

 Find Out More