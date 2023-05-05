Hrithik Roshan and team charging This whooping amount for War 2, Fighter?
May 05, 2023
Hrithik Roshan reportedly will be paid Rs 96 crore for War 2.
Hrithik for War reportedly was paid 48 crore. Reports further suggest that the actor will be paid double for War 2.
Jr. NTR reportedly will be paid Rs 100 crore.
Jr. NTR was last seen in RRR for which he took Rs 45 crore but for War 2, the south star seems to have hiked his fees.
Ayan Mukerji will be directing War 2 for which he will be paid Rs 32 crore reportedly.
Hrithik Roshan re portedly for Fighter is charging Rs 85 crore.
Deepika Padukone for her role in Fighter will be paid Rs 20 crore.
Siddharth Anand who will be directing Fighter reportedly will charge Rs 40 crore.
Fighter is one of the much awaited action packed movies of Hrithik Roshan.
Fighter will showcase some high ended action scenes and will surely give a competition to Pathaan.
