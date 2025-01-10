Hrithik Roshan birthday special: Inside his jaw-dropping net worth, luxury cars, lavish homes and more
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 10, 2025
Bollywood's Greek God - Hrithik Roshan turns a year older today (January 10). We must say, the actor is ageing in reverse and his charm intact.
Hrithik Roshan reportedly has an impressive net worth of Rs 3100 crore. He is one of the wealthiest actors in Bollywood.
As per reports, Hrithik Roshan commands Rs 100 crore per film project.
Hrithik Roshan is the founder of HRX, a sportswear brand that is reportedly valued at 7300 crores as of 2024.
The handsome star owns Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, Mercedes Maybach S600, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Mini Cooper S Convertible. He also has a vanity van worth Rs 3 crore reportedly.
Hrithik Roshan is a proud owner of a luxurious house in Juhu, Mumbai which is valued at Rs 100 crore.
He has major brands like Zebronics, Bisk Farm, Probus, Insurance, Zomato, Mountain Dew and more which boosts his business.
He has two upcoming releases namely War 2 and Krrish 4 in his kitty.
