Hrithik Roshan burns the screens showing off his 8-pack abs

Hrithik Roshan posted jaw dropping photos of himself lately. In the pictures, he is showcasing his 8-pack abs. The actor will next be seen in Fighter.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Hrithik's first post of 2023

We cannot keep calm after seeing the first post of the star. He is showcasing his toned 8-pack abs which is just so perfect.

Gym goals

It looks like the actor was in the gym while posing in front of the camera, as equipments were seen behind.

Raising the bar

The actor in his caption mentioned that he is already set for 2023. The actor has transformed himnself for his next movie Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.

Impressive

The actor at the age of 48, looks as young as Tiger Shroff and really gives competition to young Bollywood stars.

Fittest

Hrithik does not let his age beome a barrier when it comes to staying in shape and maintainig himself.

Setting the standard

The actor has raised the level by showing off his sculpted body on the big screen time and again.

Working out

The actor reportedly likes to workout on an empty stomach and likes to take whey protein.

No excuses

The actor often in his Instagram posts motivates his fans to not give excuses when it comes to working out.

Avoid processed foods

If you want a hot body like the actor, be disciplined, focused and avoid sugary and processed foods.

Work front

The actor will be next seen in Fighter and was last seen in Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan.

