Car ka kissa!

Here's looking at fabulous cars of Bollywood stars.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's car collection includes Mini Cooper S, Bentley Continental GT, Mercedes S class and more.

Source: Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has a Land Rover Defender which cost approximately Rs 1 crore.

Source: Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan gifted himself a Rolls Royce Ghost Series II model on his 42nd birthday

Source: Bollywood

John Abraham

John is a proud owner of Lamborghini Gallardo which is worth Rs 3 crore.

Source: Bollywood

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's car collection includes Aston Martin, Lamborghini Urus and more.

Source: Bollywood

Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is also the owner of Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3 crore.

Source: Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is the proud owner of a shinning blue Range Rover SUV.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

Apart from Mercedes Maybach S 560 which is worth Rs 1.18 crore, PeeCee owns Rolls Royce Ghost, Audi Q7 and more.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Deepika Padukone to Sonakshi Sinha: B-town divas who rolled out horrible red carpet looks

 Find Out More