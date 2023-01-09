Hrithik Roshan rejected these films in his career?

Hrithik Roshan rejected many movies which later went on to become hits. Take a look at the list of blockbuster movies rejected by him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2023
This movie was offered to the actor but reportedly he refused to do the same citing that he would not be able to justify the character. Then Abhishek Bachchan came and did the movie.
Reportedly, the actor read the script of the movie more than seven times before turning it down. The director, Ashutosh Gowariker then offered the movie to Shah Rukh Khan.
Ashutosh Gowariker had first offered the movie to Hrithik. As he rejected it, it was offered to Aamir Khan.
The actor rejected the movie which was then offered to Prabhas. How would have Hrithik looked like Baahubali?
The actor was given the role of Karan Singhania, in the movie. However, as he rejected the same it was given to south star Siddharth.
Hrithik's good buddy Farhan Akhtar had offered him the character of Sid. As he rejected the same, the role went to Akshaye Khanna.
Hrithik did not want to play Shah Rukh Khan's younger brother named Laxman in the movie. He did not want to play supporting characters, so rejected the same.
The actor was reportedly to do the remake movie of Amitabh Bachchan's Satte Pe Satta. He rejected and the movie later did not proceed.
The actor was offered the Hollywood film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He rejected the film as he did not find the role spicy.
The actor rejected the movie with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sadly, the movie did not go ahead and got shelved.
