Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad walk hand-in-hand as they leave for a winter vacation
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
The super cute couple from B-town was spotted at Mumbai’s airport.
Hrithik and Saba, who are known for their ‘PDA’ were spotted holding hands as they head for their winter vacation.
The hot couple is usually the talk of the town because of the age difference shared by them.
Nevertheless, this doesn't stop the lovebirds from displaying their affection for each other.
They are usually seen together in parties, shows and at airports, generally waving back at the paps.
Recently, the couple celebrated the festivities of Diwali with Hrithik’s family.
They never leave any chance to praise each other’s work on social media platforms.
The handsome hunk shared his Diwali photos where he was proudly holding hands with his girlfriend.
