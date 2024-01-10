Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and other Top 10 all time best dancers in Bollywood
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of India turned 50 shows grace and fire with his dancing.
Nora Fatehi is the belly-dancing queen mixed with the hip-hop fury.
Shahid Kapoor is a charmer with his dancing and is well known for his killer footwork and smooth moves.
Katrina Kaif always sets the stage on fire with her performances, like Chikni Chameli in Agneepath.
Ranbir Kapoor has a casual and cool dancing style which is quite rhythmic as well.
Madhuri Dixit, the ageless beauty weaves magic with her step.
Martial artist Tiger Shroff's moves remind people of Michael Jackson.
Govinda is the OG dancer of Bollywood with rubber legs and cute grins.
Varun Dhawan, the upcoming face of dancing setting the world on fire with his moves.
South Indian whirlwind, Prabhudeva's intricate footwork will put your jaw on the floor.
