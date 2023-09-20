Hrithik Roshan to BEAT Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the box office with THESE films?

Hrithik Roshan seems to have a plan in place to rule box office.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Greek God

Hrithik Roshan is termed to be the Greek God of Bollywood.

A success story

Hrithik Roshan has delivered many box office hits. From Kaho Na Pyaar Hai to War, Hrithik Roshan has many blockbusters to his name.

Upcoming movies

Hrithik Roshan now has a many films in the pipeline that can make new records at the box office.

Fighter

First up is Fighter. The film will see him and Deepika Padukone in leading roles. Both of them are two of the biggest stars in the industry and fans are looking forward to Fighter.

War 2

Hrithik Roshan reportedly also has War 3 in his kitty. The first one that also starred Tiger Shroff was a massive hit.

Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan's superhero film has been in the making for a long time. But fans are still eagerly waiting for it.

Ramayan

There are rumours that Hrithik Roshan is going to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari's magnum-opus Ramayan. There's no confirmation though.

Satrangi Re

If reports are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in a movie called Satrangi Re. But there is no confirmation.

Rohit Dhawan film

Rumours also suggest that Hrithik Roshan may appear in a film directed by Rohit Dhawan.

To beat Shah Rukh Khan?

Given Hrithik Roshan's star power, it remains to be seen if any of the film manages to beat Shah Rukh Khan's box office record.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan has just delivered a massive success in Jawan that is inching closer to Rs 900 crore with its global box office collection.

Pathaan

Earlier in January, Shah Rukh Khan delivered the biggest blockbuster ever Pathaan. It is the highest grossing Hindi film.

