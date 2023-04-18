War 2 star cast fee will leave you shocked

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2023

After the success of Pathaan, Yash Raj Films is all set to expand its spy universe with War.

War 2 is one of the most awaited spy universe movies of Yash Raj films.

War 2 will have Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR.

As per reports floating online, Jr NTR will be charging Rs 100 crore for War 2.

For War, reportedly Hrithik Roshan was paid Rs 48 crore.

For War 2 fans of Hrithik are speculating that the actor will be paid double of Rs 48 crore.

Ayan Mukerji will be directing War 2 and reportedly will take Rs 32 crore.

Apart from Hrithik, Sharvari Wagh reportedly will be seen in the film but there is no official confirmation about the same.

It will be interesting to be Sharvari opposite Hrithik.

Jr.NTR will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the film reportedly.

