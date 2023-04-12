Top 10 Bollywood stars and their nicknames
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023
Priyanka Chopra is fondly called as Mithu or Mimi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma is fondly called as Nushki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor is called Giraffe by her dad reportedly because of her height.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is fondly called as Gullu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's nickname was Chintu which reportedly Rishi Kapoor didn't like. Neetu Kapoor started calling him Raymond.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan's other name is Duggu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan's nickname is Koki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar is fondly called Raju after his real name Rajeev.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor is fondly called as Shasha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor is affectionately called as Fubu by his friends and family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Suhana Khan's Top 10 looks that prove she's set to rule
Find Out More