Top 10 Bollywood stars and their nicknames

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023

Priyanka Chopra is fondly called as Mithu or Mimi.

Anushka Sharma is fondly called as Nushki.

Sonam Kapoor is called Giraffe by her dad reportedly because of her height.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is fondly called as Gullu.

Ranbir Kapoor's nickname was Chintu which reportedly Rishi Kapoor didn't like. Neetu Kapoor started calling him Raymond.

Hrithik Roshan's other name is Duggu.

Kartik Aaryan's nickname is Koki.

Akshay Kumar is fondly called Raju after his real name Rajeev.

Shahid Kapoor is fondly called as Shasha.

Arjun Kapoor is affectionately called as Fubu by his friends and family.

