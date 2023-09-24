Hrithik Roshan's Fighter song and more Bollywood numbers shot at the most exotic locations

Check out filming locations of popular Bollywood songsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are working on their much-awaited new movie Fighter.
The duo have now jetted off to Italy to shoot a special song for Siddharth Anand's directorial.
They are reported to shoot 2 songs in picturesque Italy. One is a peppy dance number while the other is a romantic ballad.
According to sources one is a foot-tapping number on the lines of Ghungroo and another will exhibit the chemistry of Hrithik and Deepika.
Bollywood songs and movies are known for exhibiting exotic locations. Here are some hindi songs that were shot at picturesque locations.
Besharam Rang from Pathaan featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan was filmed in Spain.
Ghungroo from War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor was shot in Italy.
Tumhi Ho Bandhu from Cocktail was filmed in South Africa.
Ude Dil Befikre from Befikre displayed Paris.
This song from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara shows road journey of Spain.
Matargashti from Tamasha was filmed in Corsica, France.
Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was filmed in Egypt.
