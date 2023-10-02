Hrithik Roshan's Fighter to be bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan?

Action sequences, fighting scenes and more; makers to give unique experience to its audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film is the most anticipated films of the year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's on-screen chemistry will make you fall for the new jodi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Parvez Shaikh revealed director Siddharth Anand of Fighter intends to make the film bigger than SRK's Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parvez revealed that the makers of Fighter used fire, blast, chopper, helicopter, and fighter planes to shoot the action sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The team of Fighters reportedly shot the action sequences at the SRPF Grounds in Jogeshwari, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Bang Bang and War, Siddharth dreams of making Fighter an exceptional hit film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director wants the audience to witness land-based and air-borne action sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Fighter will be India's first-ever aerial action filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in main roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is all set to hit the cinemas on January 25, 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
