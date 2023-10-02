Hrithik Roshan's Fighter to be bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan?

Action sequences, fighting scenes and more; makers to give unique experience to its audience.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Fighter bigger than Pathaan?

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film is the most anticipated films of the year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bang on chemistry

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's on-screen chemistry will make you fall for the new jodi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action sequences

Director Parvez Shaikh revealed director Siddharth Anand of Fighter intends to make the film bigger than SRK's Pathaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A notch higher

Parvez revealed that the makers of Fighter used fire, blast, chopper, helicopter, and fighter planes to shoot the action sequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Massive set

The team of Fighters reportedly shot the action sequences at the SRPF Grounds in Jogeshwari, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action sequences are exceptional

After Bang Bang and War, Siddharth dreams of making Fighter an exceptional hit film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Airborne action

The director wants the audience to witness land-based and air-borne action sequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First aerial action film

The Fighter will be India's first-ever aerial action film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Casting

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Release date

The film is all set to hit the cinemas on January 25, 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan marries Salim Karim, checkout her dreamy wedding

 

 Find Out More