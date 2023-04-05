Hugh Jackman undergoes skin cancer test, pleads fans to follow sun safety: Top 10 updates

Australian star Hugh Jackman has lately undergone skin cancer test. Here are the preventive measures he has advised his fans to follow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2023
The Australian star has undergone skin cancer test.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has advised his fans to apply sunscreen. The actor was seen with a bandage on his nose.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor who is 54 revealed that he is waiting for his biopsies results post his doctor found irregulaties that could or could not be basal cell carcinoma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hugh revealed that if one wants to be safe then one should take care of the skin by putting sunscreen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has advised that it is not worth it if one does not wear sunscreen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is non-melanoma, least dangerous and appears in the form of a tiny pink or white lump. It is also red and scaly patch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor in his post revealed that 25 years ago, he did not wear sunscreen so it is coming out now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is best known for essaying Wolverine in the X-Men movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star revealed that his biopsies results will be out in two to three days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has advised his fans to be protected from the sun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!