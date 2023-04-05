Hugh Jackman undergoes skin cancer test, pleads fans to follow sun safety: Top 10 updates

Australian star Hugh Jackman has lately undergone skin cancer test. Here are the preventive measures he has advised his fans to follow.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2023

Hugh Jackman is rooting for sun safety

The Australian star has undergone skin cancer test.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hugh Jackman's skincare tip

He has advised his fans to apply sunscreen. The actor was seen with a bandage on his nose.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Biopsies

The actor who is 54 revealed that he is waiting for his biopsies results post his doctor found irregulaties that could or could not be basal cell carcinoma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How to have a good time

Hugh revealed that if one wants to be safe then one should take care of the skin by putting sunscreen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Advise for people living in the northern hemisphere

He has advised that it is not worth it if one does not wear sunscreen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What is Basal cell carcinoma (BCC)?

It is non-melanoma, least dangerous and appears in the form of a tiny pink or white lump. It is also red and scaly patch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Regret

The actor in his post revealed that 25 years ago, he did not wear sunscreen so it is coming out now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Workfront

The actor is best known for essaying Wolverine in the X-Men movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Skin cancer results

The star revealed that his biopsies results will be out in two to three days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stay safe

The actor has advised his fans to be protected from the sun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and more; Top 10 celebs and their connection to Pawan Putra

 

 Find Out More