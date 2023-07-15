Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Aiyaary and more movies on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more where dog is the hero
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023
Aiyaary shows the cute bond that Naseruddin Shah has with his stray dog.
Hum Apke Hain Kaun on Amazon Prime Video is centered around Tuffy the dog, a white furry Pomeranian.
Bol Radha Bol on Zee 5 shows how a loyal and faithful dog named Moti doesn't retaliate when beaten up badly by his master Kishen Malhotra, played by Rishi Kapoor, in misunderstanding.
Chillar Party on Netflix shows a domestic help named Fatka lives in a society with his dog Bhidu.
Dil Dhadakne Do on Amazon Prime Video shows high-class society scenes from the eyes of a dog called Pluto.
Sacha Jhutha on Amazon Prime Video shows Moti as a loyal dog.
Entertainment movie on Zee 5starring Akshay Kumar develops a great bond with his family dog.
Halo on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a seven-year-old girl, Sasha (Benaf Dadachandji), who looses her puppy.
A man marries a rich widow for her money and tries to murder her but she survives because of her dog. Watch it on Zee 5.
In Betaab on Amazon Prime Video Sunny Deol's dog saves his love interest.
Dogs are a man's best friend - a fact well-known by all.
So, how could Bollywood be behind in using this subject in movies.
