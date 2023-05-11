Huma goes braless at Dahaad screening 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023

Huma drops by to support Sonakshi.

They have become besties since starring in a movie together. 

Huma and Sona dished out BFF goals on the carpet. 

However, it was Huma who grabbed more limelight. 

The actress went braless in a wrap-around style dress. 

Huma wore a dress that had a deep plunging neckline. 

Huma's bold look shocked everyone. 

Huma also got trolled for her braless appearance. 

Sonakshi and Huma were all smiles for the camera. 

