Humraaz 2: Animal star Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna to team up with Abbas-Mustan for a sequel? 5 reasons to excite every film buff

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024

Humraaz 2: Bobby Deol is on a high after the success of Animal

Humraaz 2: Bobby Deol fans might see him in the Abbas-Mustan film

Abbas-Mustan has zeroed in the script of Humraaz 2

Humraaz 2 is one of the hit films of Abbas Mustan in early 2000s

Humraaz 2 was a romantic thriller between Bobby Deol, Ameesha Patel and Akshaye Khanna

Bobby Deol played a rich tycoon in Humraaz

Humraaz had some great songs that are hits till date

Humraaz was loved for chemistry of Bobby Deol and Ameesha Patel

Humraaz has a good recall value till date

It is not known if Ameesha Patel will be a part of Humraaz 2

It is unclear if Humraaz 2 will be a direct sequel or a new film

Akshaye Khanna was the USP of Humraaz 2

Abbas Mustan has plans to meet the three actors for Humraaz 2

