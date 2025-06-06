Crash Landing on You to Descendants of the Sun: Top 7 K-drama couples who turned on-screen romance into real-life marriage

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2025

K-drama portrays the gorgeous on-screen romance that takes its audience to the dreamland.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Many times, audiences are in love with the on-screen pairs from dramas and want them to become real-life partner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here is the list of popular onscreen pairs who tied the knot in real life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin won people’s hearts with their popular drama Crash Landing on You. They tied the knot in real life in 2022 and have a son together named Alkong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ahn Jae Hyun and Koo Hye Sun turned their on-screen chemistry in the drama Blood into real life. They got married in 2016 but got divorced in 2019.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Joo Sang Wook and Chaa Ye Ryun featured together in the 2015 drama Glorious Temptation and tied the knot in real life in 2017.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ki Tae Young and Eugene played the role of a couple in the drama Seeking Love and got married in real life in 2011 and have two daughters together named Lohee and Lorin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Park Si Eun and Jin Tae Hyun featured in the K-drama The Pure Pumpkin Flower and tied their knot in 2015.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young were seen together in Save the Last Dance for Me, who got married in 2013 and have two children together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Crash Landing on You to It's Okay to Not Be Okay; Top 10 Korean dramas with the most satisfying ending

 

 Find Out More