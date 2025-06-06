Crash Landing on You to Descendants of the Sun: Top 7 K-drama couples who turned on-screen romance into real-life marriage
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jun 06, 2025
K-drama portrays the gorgeous on-screen romance that takes its audience to the dreamland.
Many times, audiences are in love with the on-screen pairs from dramas and want them to become real-life partner.
Here is the list of popular onscreen pairs who tied the knot in real life.
Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin won people’s hearts with their popular drama Crash Landing on You. They tied the knot in real life in 2022 and have a son together named Alkong.
Ahn Jae Hyun and Koo Hye Sun turned their on-screen chemistry in the drama Blood into real life. They got married in 2016 but got divorced in 2019.
Joo Sang Wook and Chaa Ye Ryun featured together in the 2015 drama Glorious Temptation and tied the knot in real life in 2017.
Ki Tae Young and Eugene played the role of a couple in the drama Seeking Love and got married in real life in 2011 and have two daughters together named Lohee and Lorin.
Park Si Eun and Jin Tae Hyun featured in the K-drama The Pure Pumpkin Flower and tied their knot in 2015.
Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young were seen together in Save the Last Dance for Me, who got married in 2013 and have two children together.
