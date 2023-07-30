Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless on soccer field; fans say, 'Saif Ali Khan 2.0'

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan soccer star

We know that Ibrahim Ali Khan is a player with the All Stars Club

Sunday routine

The celeb members like Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur play on weekends at times

Football fan

Ibrahim Ali Khan is a soccer fan like millions

Too hot

He took off his shirt before going on the field

Tease

The young man did not shy away from showing his unwaxed legs

Dad bod

Fans feel he looks just like Saif Ali Khan of the 90s

Saif reborn

We can see that his structure is just like his dad

Fan love

He did not shy away from posing shirtless with fans

Shy boy

We guess he felt a tad shy once in front of the paps

Funny comments

Internet cannot get over how much he resembles dad Saif

Debut

He will make acting debut with Sarzameen with Kajol

Dating rumours

He is supposedly dating Palak Tiwari since a few months

