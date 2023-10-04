Ibrahim Ali Khan’s new rugged look will leave you stunned

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan will make you swoon with his new rugged look. Is it for his debut film?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Ibrahim Ali Khan makes a superhot appearance in town.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ibrahim Ali Khan's rugged look is making his fans go weak in the knees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted outside a production house. He is gearing up for his Bollywood debut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan's son is by far the hottest male star kid around.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star kid will make you fall in love with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ibrahim will be seen making his debut in the period drama Sarzameen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ibrahim Ali Khan will share the screen with 90s diva Kajol in his debut film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports claim Ibrahim Ali Khan will have no leading lady in his debut film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ibrahim is reportedly dating Bollywood diva Palak Tiwari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ibrahim and Palak's families are reportedly okay with them being together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While Ibrahim and Palak often make heads turn with their appearances together, they want to keep their affair a secret.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak Tiwari earlier claimed Ibrahim was just a friend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!