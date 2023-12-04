If you haven’t watched Animal film, then here are the best dialogues from the movie just for you
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
The movie goers are showering their love to the cast of Animal as they are enjoying the dialogues, screenplay and the action scenes.
The dialogues have become a hit and the very first one to grab people’s attention is, “Sunai de raha hai, behra nahi hun main.”
The next one has an edge to it, “Jab tu wapas aaya main kitna khush tha, par tune jung shuru kardi.”
Rashmika’s dialogue, “Tumhare papa ke liye tumahara pyaar junoon nahi rog hai. I really wish he had died that day” has now become a meme material for the fans.
Ranbir’s scary dialogue which goes like, “Main ghosts se darta nahi hun, unhe kha jaata hun” is giving chills to us.
Ranbir’s dialogue for Anil Kapoor is giving father-son goals to the audience. The dialogue is, “Aaj ke baad ek bhi kharoch aayi, toh duniya jala dunga papa.”
“Jisne bhi papa par goli chalai, main vaada karta hun apne haath se gala kaatunga” is again one of the violent dialogues from the film Animal.
Anil Kapoor as Balbir Singh says, “Jyoti, criminal paida kiya hai humne.”
