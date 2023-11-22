IFFI 2023: Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Sara Ali Khan and more celebs attend the festival; Michael Douglas to be honoured

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023

Salman Khan looks dapper as always in a shirt and denim.

Madhuri Dixit gets felicitated for her contribution to Indian cinema.

An IPS officer poses with Vijay Sethupathi.

Sunny Deol turns emotional at IFFI 2023 Goa.

The Gadar 2 star also danced on Main Nikla Gaadi Leke.

Two stars Sunny and Vijay in one frame. They should do a movie together.

Shahid Kapoor and Shriya Sara in one frame. Is it just us or they do look good together. Another new on-screen pairing?

Salman Khan gets felicitated by GOA CM.

Madhuri Dixit mesmerizes everyone with a stunning performance.

Shahid Kapoor packs a punch in his performance too.

Shreya Ghoshal poses for pictures with IFFI 2023 Goa attendees.

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Karishma Tanna share the stage at IFFI 2023.

Nushrratt Bharuccha dances her heart out at IFFI.

Pankaj Tripathi gets felicitated at IFFI 2023.

Sara Ali Khan in a candid moment from the poster launch of her movie Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Aditi Rao Hydari graces IFFI 2023 in Goa.

Zoya Akhtar gets candid about The Archies at IFFI 2023.

Michael Douglas will be in India as he will be honoured with Satyajit Ray Excellance lifetime achievement award.

