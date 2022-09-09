Demi Rose again bares it all

The latest curvaceous hottie outdoing everyone from Kim Kardashian and Beyonce to Nicki Minaj and Beyonce is Demi Rose, a British model, former DJ and social media influencer. She’s at it again with her latest ‘Mad Max’ inspired photoshoot in the desert, leaving precious little to the imagination.

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Demi Rose headgear

Demi Rose’s headgear is really something, but we doubt many will notice it.

Source: Bollywood

Demi Rose assets

Demi Rose is famous for her huge boobs and she loves flaunting them.

Source: Bollywood

Demi Rose bum

Demi Rose is even more famous for her huge, round ass, and she loves flaunting it even more.

Source: Bollywood

Demi Rose bum love

We aren’t exaggerating when we say how much Demi Rose loves to flaunt that luscious derriere.

Source: Bollywood

Demi Rose face

In all that sex appeal and ultra-bold shoots, people tend to overlook Demi Rose’s gorgeous face.

Source: Bollywood

What’s your take on Demi Rose’s assets?

So, what do you like better about Demi Rose – her boobs or ass?

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR and more Indian actors with Rs 500 crore movies at the box office

 Find Out More