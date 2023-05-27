IIFA 2023 Best Dressed: Esha Gupta, Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan stunned and how

IIFA 2023 Best Dressed: Esha Gupta, Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan and other stars who dazzled on the stage at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023

IIFA 2023: Kriti Sanon stole the show

Kriti Sanon wore a gorgeous Richard Quinn gown. Her dramatic makeup was a scene stealer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IIFA 2023: Kriti Sanon in Quinn

Kriti Sanon wore Richard Quinn gown at the event. Even Anushka Sharma was in same design at Cannes 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IIFA 2023: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was styled by Sukirti Grover. The actress has experimented with some diverse looks of late.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IIFA 2023: Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta wore this gown by Stella McCartney. She is one of the popular designers for Indian celebs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta dazzles at IIFA 2023

Esha Gupta wore jewels from Damani Jewels. The Aashram actress was gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IIFA 2023: Esha Gupta aces it

Esha Gupta was styled by Victor Blanco studio. They have been doing her looks since a while now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IIFA 2023: Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal wore an outfit by Saisha Shinde. The gown was stunning.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IIFA 2023: Vicky Kaushal

The handsome Punjabi munda wore a black suit for the do. He looked dapper.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IIFA 2023: Nora Fatehi in red

Nora Fatehi wore a red spandex dress which has got mixed reviews from fashion critics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IIFA 2023: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi sported the wet curls look and her dewy makeup was spot on. She also performed on stage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IIFA 2023: Salman Khan

Salman Khan wore this midnight blue suit for IIFA 2023. Bhaijaan left fans swooning and how.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IIFA 2023: Salman Khan with Manish Malhotra

Salman Khan is seen with Manish Malhotra on the ramp. The designer had made a capsule collection for IIFA 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IIFA 2023: Suave Salman Khan

The superstar rocked the custom made suit by Manish Malhotra. He also had a moustache.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IIFA 2023: Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt Khanna looked radiant in this one shoulder gown. She wore her hair in soft curls with light makeup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IIFA 2023: Chahat Khanna sparkled

Chahat Khanna wore this shimmering gunmetal coloured gown from Charmis Design. She looked great.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Most followed South Indian actresses on Instagram

 

 Find Out More