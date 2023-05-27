IIFA 2023 Best Dressed: Esha Gupta, Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan stunned and how

IIFA 2023 Best Dressed: Esha Gupta, Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan and other stars who dazzled on the stage at Yas Island in Abu DhabiSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023
Kriti Sanon wore a gorgeous Richard Quinn gown. Her dramatic makeup was a scene stealer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon wore Richard Quinn gown at the event. Even Anushka Sharma was in same design at Cannes 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon was styled by Sukirti Grover. The actress has experimented with some diverse looks of late.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta wore this gown by Stella McCartney. She is one of the popular designers for Indian celebs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta wore jewels from Damani Jewels. The Aashram actress was gorgeous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta was styled by Victor Blanco studio. They have been doing her looks since a while now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pragya Jaiswal wore an outfit by Saisha Shinde. The gown was stunning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The handsome Punjabi munda wore a black suit for the do. He looked dapper.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora Fatehi wore a red spandex dress which has got mixed reviews from fashion critics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora Fatehi sported the wet curls look and her dewy makeup was spot on. She also performed on stage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan wore this midnight blue suit for IIFA 2023. Bhaijaan left fans swooning and how.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan is seen with Manish Malhotra on the ramp. The designer had made a capsule collection for IIFA 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The superstar rocked the custom made suit by Manish Malhotra. He also had a moustache.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chahatt Khanna looked radiant in this one shoulder gown. She wore her hair in soft curls with light makeup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chahat Khanna wore this shimmering gunmetal coloured gown from Charmis Design. She looked great.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
