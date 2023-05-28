IIFA 2023 Fashion Moments: Hrithik Roshan, Mouni Roy, Vicky Kaushal make heads turn; here is a lowdown

IIFA 2023 Fashion Moments: Hrithik Roshan, Mouni Roy, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan turn up at their finest as they serve stylish looks

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

IIFA 2023: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was one of the best dressed of the evening. He wore a black suit that was a perfect fit

IIFA 2023: Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were one of the best dressed couples. She rocked a white gown

Shriya Saran

The sexy Shriya Saran wore a silver sparkling gown for the event

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra wore this sleek black gown for the main event. She looked terrific

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh donned a gown with a high slit and cut outs. It was one helluva sexy dress

Salman Khan at IIFA 2023

Salman Khan wore a teal blue suit for the occasion. He looked very dashing

Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal

Sara Ali Khan wore a red ruffled saree for the occasion. Vicky Kaushal looked handsome in a black suit

IIFA 2023: Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta wore this black gown with cut outs and work done in white and gold

IIFA 2023: Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez joined the hood trend as she wore a dramatic ivory and gold gown

IIFA 2023: Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela wore a silver gown with a cape. The look reminded people of Cannes

IIFA 2023: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao wore this blue tuxedo that had design on it. He looked dapper

