IIFA 2023 Fashion Moments: Hrithik Roshan, Mouni Roy, Vicky Kaushal make heads turn; here is a lowdown

IIFA 2023 Fashion Moments: Hrithik Roshan, Mouni Roy, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan turn up at their finest as they serve stylish looksSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023
Hrithik Roshan was one of the best dressed of the evening. He wore a black suit that was a perfect fitSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were one of the best dressed couples. She rocked a white gownSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The sexy Shriya Saran wore a silver sparkling gown for the eventSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aahana Kumra wore this sleek black gown for the main event. She looked terrificSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharvari Wagh donned a gown with a high slit and cut outs. It was one helluva sexy dressSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan wore a teal blue suit for the occasion. He looked very dashingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan wore a red ruffled saree for the occasion. Vicky Kaushal looked handsome in a black suitSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta wore this black gown with cut outs and work done in white and goldSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez joined the hood trend as she wore a dramatic ivory and gold gownSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Urvashi Rautela wore a silver gown with a cape. The look reminded people of CannesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao wore this blue tuxedo that had design on it. He looked dapperSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!