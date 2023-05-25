IIFA 2023: Hosts, honours, performances and more; check all the key highlights

Here's everything you need to know about IIFA 2023 which will keep your interest level high.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023
IIFA 2023 will take place on May 26 and 27 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Salman Khan reportedly is performing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly you can watch IIFA 2023 on Colors TV where Kriti Sanon is also expected to perform.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez will also perform in IIFA 2023 however live broadcast details have not yet been mentioned.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora Fatehi will be seen at the Etihad Arena which is all decked up for IIFA 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh is all set to perform at IIFA 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farah Khan is all set to host IIFA Rocks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The grand stage for the awards function is all set in Middle East.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan also will be hosting IIFA 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The main award function will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao with Farah Khan will host IIFA Rocks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
IIFA 2023 will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It will be interesting to see Vicky Kaushal hosting with Abhishek Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!