IIFA 2023: Hosts, honours, performances and more; check all the key highlights

Here's everything you need to know about IIFA 2023 which will keep your interest level high.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023

IIFA 2023 venue

IIFA 2023 will take place on May 26 and 27 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Salman Khan reportedly is performing.

Where to watch

Reportedly you can watch IIFA 2023 on Colors TV where Kriti Sanon is also expected to perform.

Details

Jacqueline Fernandez will also perform in IIFA 2023 however live broadcast details have not yet been mentioned.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi will be seen at the Etihad Arena which is all decked up for IIFA 2023.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is all set to perform at IIFA 2023.

IIFA Rocks

Farah Khan is all set to host IIFA Rocks.

IIFA night

The grand stage for the awards function is all set in Middle East.

About the host

Abhishek Bachchan also will be hosting IIFA 2023.

Main IIFA Awards

The main award function will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan.

IIFA Rocks deets

Rajkummar Rao with Farah Khan will host IIFA Rocks.

The host

IIFA 2023 will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal.

IIFA hosting

It will be interesting to see Vicky Kaushal hosting with Abhishek Bachchan.

