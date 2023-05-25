IIFA 2023: Salman, Nora, Vicky and more at raise temp in Abu Dhabi

IIFA 2023 is happening in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Abhishek Bachchan and more are attending the press conference of the big awards night.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan 

Bachchan Jr looks handsome as ever in a blue jacket, shirt and white trousers. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farah Khan 

Boy, Farah looks stunning in the purple boss lady suit. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nora Fatehi 

The confidence with which she carries the white bodycon dress leaves us in awe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunidhi Chauhan 

A powerful performer in the house, it is Sunidhi Chauhan! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkummar Rao 

The one-man ARMY, Rajkummar oozes talent and swag in the frame. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal 

Biba Munda is always in his element so Zara Hatke Zara Bachke ladies! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakulpreet Singh 

Gorgeous is an understatement for Rakulpreet Singh. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

New look, bhaijaan in a French beard looking all handsome! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badshah 

Oh, not just Salman, Badshah is also sporting a new look. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Quick Style 

Who isn't a fan of The Quick Style boys? They gave a performance too!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Candid moments at IIFA

We wonder what got Abhishek thinking so. And Rakul looks focused while Vicky seems to be enjoying a Punjabi number in his mind. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 star

We wonder what got Salman blushing and smiling so! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh to get married? Check out all the times they were spotted together

 

 Find Out More