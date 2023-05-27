IIFA 2023: Salman proves Katrina will remain special

Here's a look at the timeline of Salman Khan's gesture towards Vicky Kaushal after the controversy at IIFA 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023
Vicky Kaushal is one of the hosts for the evening at the awards night in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal was pushed by one of the security guards of Salman Khan at the IIFA event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netizens noticed that Salman Khan did not properly acknowledge Vicky and seemed in a rush to go somewhere.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan makes another dashing appearance for the awards night in Dubai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor made a smashing entry as the host at IIFA 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When asked Vicky about the controversy the actor called it unnecessary chatter and that there was no point in talking about it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky was interacting with the media when Salman Khan arrived. He went towards Vicky.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan chatted with each other as though nothing happened.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal hugged each other silencing everyone and the controversy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan has a soft spot for Katrina Kaif. She is one of his favourite heroines. The actor's gesture towards Vicky proves Katrina will remain special to him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is not the one to make controversies and he also dismissed what netizens thought was rude of Salman and his security team.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And now, everyone just remembers the hug of Vicky and Salman and not the alleged cold shoulder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!