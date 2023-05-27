IIFA 2023: Salman proves Katrina will remain special

Here's a look at the timeline of Salman Khan's gesture towards Vicky Kaushal after the controversy at IIFA 2023.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023

Vicky Kaushal in the house 

Vicky Kaushal is one of the hosts for the evening at the awards night in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky gets pushed 

Vicky Kaushal was pushed by one of the security guards of Salman Khan at the IIFA event. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman's manners

Netizens noticed that Salman Khan did not properly acknowledge Vicky and seemed in a rush to go somewhere. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The night after 

Salman Khan makes another dashing appearance for the awards night in Dubai. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky is all set too 

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor made a smashing entry as the host at IIFA 2023. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky's take 

When asked Vicky about the controversy the actor called it unnecessary chatter and that there was no point in talking about it. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman spots Vicky 

Vicky was interacting with the media when Salman Khan arrived. He went towards Vicky. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The man-to-man talk 

Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan chatted with each other as though nothing happened. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The hug 

Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal hugged each other silencing everyone and the controversy. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman's soft corner 

Salman Khan has a soft spot for Katrina Kaif. She is one of his favourite heroines. The actor's gesture towards Vicky proves Katrina will remain special to him.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky's humbleness 

The actor is not the one to make controversies and he also dismissed what netizens thought was rude of Salman and his security team. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All well that ends well 

And now, everyone just remembers the hug of Vicky and Salman and not the alleged cold shoulder. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

