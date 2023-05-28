IIFA Awards 2023 complete winners list

From Alia Bhatt to Babil Khan winning big, here's a full list of IIFA Awards 2023 winners

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

Best Actor Lead Role Male

Hrithik Roshan wins the big honor for Vikram Vedha.

Best Actor Lead Role Female

Alia Bhatt bagged the title for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Best Director

R Madhavan won the title for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Best Picture

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 bagged the best picture award.

Best Debut Male

Babil Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari share the title for Qala and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively.

Best Debut Female

Khushalii Kumar wins for Dhokha: Round D Corner.

Best Actor Supporting Role

Anil Kapoor and Mouni Roy won the award for Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Brahmastra: Part One Shiva.

Best Playback Singer

Arijit Singh for Kesariya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and Shreya Ghoshal for Rasiya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Music

Pritam Chakraborty won for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya wins for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Story Original

Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Sheikh won the award for Darlings

Best Story Adapted

Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak won for Drishyam 2

Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza won the title for Marathi film Ved

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema

Kamal Haasan bagged the top honor.

Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema

Manish Malhotra won the special honor.

