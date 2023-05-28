IIFA Awards 2023 complete winners list

From Alia Bhatt to Babil Khan winning big, here's a full list of IIFA Awards 2023 winnersSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023
Hrithik Roshan wins the big honor for Vikram Vedha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt bagged the title for Gangubai Kathiawadi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan won the title for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 bagged the best picture award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Babil Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari share the title for Qala and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khushalii Kumar wins for Dhokha: Round D Corner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor and Mouni Roy won the award for Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Brahmastra: Part One Shiva.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arijit Singh for Kesariya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and Shreya Ghoshal for Rasiya, Brahmastra Part One: ShivaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Pritam Chakraborty won for Brahmastra Part One: ShivaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bhattacharya wins for Brahmastra Part One: ShivaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Sheikh won the award for DarlingsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak won for Drishyam 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza won the title for Marathi film VedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan bagged the top honor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manish Malhotra won the special honor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
