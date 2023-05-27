IIFA Awards 2023: Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery plunging neckline dress

Esha Gupta always grabs eyeballs because of her fashion game.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023

Esha Gupta IIFA look

Esha Gupta adds glamour to IIFA Awards 2023 in strappy dress.

Starry appearance

She wore a shimmery plunging neckline dress.

Sets the bar high

The Aashram actress raises the temperature at Abu Dhabi.

IIFA green carpet

Esha grabbed all attention as she walked the green carpet.

Jaw-dropping

Esha made a jaw-dropping appearance at IIFA 2023.

Sultry

Esha looks sultry in strappy grey bodycon dress.

Mesmerizing looks

Esha took brings glam to Abu Dhabi in a silver sequined gown.

Fashionista

She wore sizzling dress designed by Stella McCartney.

Minimal makeup

She kept her look minimal.

Statement accessories

She completed the look with statement earrings and matching silver bracelet.

About Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta debuted in Jannat 2 alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Work front

She will be next seen in Tipppsy directed by Deepak Tijori.

