IIFA Awards 2023: Meet Alena Khalifeh who proposed Salman Khan for marriage

Salman Khan received a marriage proposal from Alena Khalifeh at IIFA Awards 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023
Salman Khan made a swagger entry at IIFA Awards 2023 green carpet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Host and anchor Alena Khalifeh proposed to Salman Khan for marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alena expressed her wish to marry Bhaijaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alena Khalifeh is a digital content creator.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has 90.9 K followers on Instagram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alena Khalifeh is a Hollywood host.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She hosts a show named AK Chats.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She came to the limelight after she proposed Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alena said that she fell in love with Salman Khan ever since she first saw him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alena further added that she would like to marry him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, Salman Khan sweetly rejected saying his marriage age passed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And she should have met him 20 years ago.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan is the most desirable bachelor of BollywoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan has a strong female fan base.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
