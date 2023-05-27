IIFA Awards 2023: Meet Alena Khalifeh who proposed Salman Khan for marriage

Salman Khan received a marriage proposal from Alena Khalifeh at IIFA Awards 2023.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023

Salman Khan at IIFA 2023

Salman Khan made a swagger entry at IIFA Awards 2023 green carpet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan marriage proposal

Host and anchor Alena Khalifeh proposed to Salman Khan for marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alena wants to marry Salman

Alena expressed her wish to marry Bhaijaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meet Alena Khalifeh

Alena Khalifeh is a digital content creator.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Content creator

She has 90.9 K followers on Instagram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chat show host

Alena Khalifeh is a Hollywood host.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AK Chats

She hosts a show named AK Chats.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Media attention

She came to the limelight after she proposed Salman Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alena in love with Bhaijaan

Alena said that she fell in love with Salman Khan ever since she first saw him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alena proposed Salman Khan

Alena further added that she would like to marry him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's response to marriage proposal

However, Salman Khan sweetly rejected saying his marriage age passed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Too late

And she should have met him 20 years ago.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desirable Bachelor

Salman Khan is the most desirable bachelor of Bollywood

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fan base

Salman Khan has a strong female fan base.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IIFA 2023 Best Dressed: Esha Gupta, Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan stunned and how

 

 Find Out More