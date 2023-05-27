IIFA Awards 2023: Nora Fatehi serves one hot look after the other at Abu Dhabi

IIFA 2023 is here and Nora Fatehi is turning heads in back-to-back hot looks at Abu Dhabi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023
The most awaited IIFA Awards 2023 is here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora Fatehi always grabs attention with her stunning looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once again she is turning heads with her hot looksSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora Fatehi oozes oomph in a white dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She opted for a white Bodycon dress with minimal makeup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora looked drop-dead gorgeous in red hot dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looks exquisite in a red plunging ensemble.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She made a stylish appearance at the IIFA green carpet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora Fatehi turned show-stopper for Manish Malhotra at IIFA Rocks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora walked the ramp wearing a Manish Malhotra-designed dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora Fatehi looks dolled up in a corset top over a huge skirt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora is setting the bar high with her fashion statements.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!