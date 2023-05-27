IIFA Awards 2023: Nora Fatehi serves one hot look after the other at Abu Dhabi

IIFA 2023 is here and Nora Fatehi is turning heads in back-to-back hot looks at Abu Dhabi.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023

IIFA Awards 2023

The most awaited IIFA Awards 2023 is here.

Stunning looks

Nora Fatehi always grabs attention with her stunning looks.

Turns head

Once again she is turning heads with her hot looks

Gorgeous

Nora Fatehi oozes oomph in a white dress.

White Beauty

She opted for a white Bodycon dress with minimal makeup.

Red Hot

Nora looked drop-dead gorgeous in red hot dress.

Plunging neckline

She looks exquisite in a red plunging ensemble.

Slaying

She made a stylish appearance at the IIFA green carpet.

Show-stopper

Nora Fatehi turned show-stopper for Manish Malhotra at IIFA Rocks.

Manish Malhotra model

Nora walked the ramp wearing a Manish Malhotra-designed dress.

Dolled Up

Nora Fatehi looks dolled up in a corset top over a huge skirt.

Fashion statements

Nora is setting the bar high with her fashion statements.

Thanks For Reading!

