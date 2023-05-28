IIFA Awards 2023: Glimpses of the starry night at Abu Dhabi

IIFA Awards 2023 happened last night in Abu Dhabi. Here's a sneak peak into the star-studded nightSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023
Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan did anchor duties.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora Fatehi sets the stage on fire with her dance movesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan shakes a leg with Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan on his iconic hook step.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan rocked the night with his amazing performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Babil Khan clicks pictures with fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan clicked together ahead of their film release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh impresses the audience with her cute dance moves.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan pulls the crowd with his energetic Naach Punjaban danceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza compliment each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor in his swagger style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez sets her fashion statements.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nushrratt Bharuccha adds a dash of pink to the awards show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Varma looks dapperSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjana Sanghvi and Dia Mirza look absolutely gorgeous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!