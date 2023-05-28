IIFA Awards 2023: Glimpses of the starry night at Abu Dhabi

IIFA Awards 2023 happened last night in Abu Dhabi. Here's a sneak peak into the star-studded night

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

IIFA Awards 2023 host

Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan did anchor duties.

Nora’s performance

Nora Fatehi sets the stage on fire with her dance moves

Iconic hook step

Hrithik Roshan shakes a leg with Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan on his iconic hook step.

Salman’s performance

Salman Khan rocked the night with his amazing performance.

A treat to fans

Babil Khan clicks pictures with fans.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Pair

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan clicked together ahead of their film release.

Rakul’s performance

Rakul Preet Singh impresses the audience with her cute dance moves.

Varun’s energetic performance

Varun Dhawan pulls the crowd with his energetic Naach Punjaban dance

Best Pair

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza compliment each other.

Swag

Anil Kapoor in his swagger style.

Fashionista

Jacqueline Fernandez sets her fashion statements.

Glamourous

Nushrratt Bharuccha adds a dash of pink to the awards show.

Dapper

Vijay Varma looks dapper

Beauties

Sanjana Sanghvi and Dia Mirza look absolutely gorgeous.

