IIFA Awards 2023: Celebs lit up the Green Carpet in Abu Dhabi

The most-awaited IIFA Awards 2023 is here.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023

IIFA Awards 2023

The most-awaited awards night is scheduled for 27th May in Abu Dhabi.

IIFA 2023 green carpet

Before the Awards night, several celebs rocked the green carpet at the IIFA Rocks.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon rocks the green carpet in her best style statement.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal looks dapper.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan carries his swag to Abu Dhabi.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao hosted IIFA Rocks with Farah Khan.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is said to perform at IIFA Awards.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looks stunning in a red hot dress.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan to host the Awards night.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh looks graceful as walks the IIFA Awards green carpet.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez walks the green carpet in elegance.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha brings her charm to IIFA green carpet in Abu Dhabi.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela looks gorgeous in a furry and silk white gown.

