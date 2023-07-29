IIFTA Awards 2023: Adnan Khan, Archana Gautam, Falaq Naaz and other TV stars grace the red carpet

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023

Adnan Khan

Adnan Khan looked dapper in a blue suit

Soundous Moufakir

Was in a diva in that hot black dress

Anjum Fakih

Was pretty in her blue ruffled dress

Sharib Hashmi

Asur 2 and Tarla actor on the red carpet

Falaq Naaz

Falaq Naaz and brother Sheezan rocked the red carpet

Nyra Banerjee

Was one of the best dressed at the do

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra too picked up an award

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai won an award at the event

Simba Nagpal

Looked way too handsome in that white tuxedo

Archana Gautam

The actress rocked this black sequinned saree

Nivedita Basu

The producer with her award

Sreejita De

One was one the few in casuals

