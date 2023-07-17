Ileana D'Cruz and more actresses who kept their partners and love life a secret

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Ileana D'Cruz made headlines post sharing her pregnancy news on social media.

She kept her partner's details secret leaving everyone wondering about the father of the baby.

She recently shared date night pictures hinting at her mystery man.

Parineeti Chopra kept her relationship with Raghav Chadha a secret.

She made it official by exchanging rings, until then both remained tight-lipped.

After a divorce from Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora was rumoured to have a new man in life.

After a long period, she made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor official.

Rani Mukerji never made her relationship with Aditya Chopra official until she got married in a private ceremony.

Disha Patani constantly denied her relationship with Tiger Shroff.

Sonam Kapoor had a private relationship with Anand Ahuja.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi kept things under cover being good friends.

