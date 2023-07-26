Ileana D'Cruz is a glowing mom-to-be in a gorgeous wine red dress; netizens say, 'Beautiful'

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Chaos

Ileana D'Cruz has created quite a ruckus in recent days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bump alert

The actress recently posted a brand-new photo showing her baby bump and called it her little watermelon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Update

Ever since the mom-to-be announced her pregnancy, fans have been flocking to her profile, eager to catch a glimpse of her new updates.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Latest

And this time too, the actress sure did not disappoint.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pretty

Ileana never holds back from demonstrating her beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana's journey

If you have been following her, you may already be aware that the actress broke the internet when she first announced her pregnancy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glowing

The mommy-to-be looks radiant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bump

The actress has a pretty bump.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prettiest

The actress is fully ready to embrace motherhood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby goals

She will be a great mom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New life

Ileana's new life will be exciting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heartwarming

For the actress, being a mom will be a first-hand experience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Before Jay Soni, these other actors quit the show midway

 

 Find Out More