7 times Ileana D'cruz was the princess of the fashion town

Ileana D'cruz's styling surely impresses the fashion police. Have a look at her all time brilliant looks

Ileana’s satin whites

The stunning white piece is definitely doing wonders for Ileana

Yellow and Boho

Ileana opts for a combination of yellow with Boho jewellery and it surely works for her

Ileana’s Pink Love

The Pink Indian dress looks uniquely pretty on Ileana

Stunning

Ileana’s OOTD spells jumpsuits and it looks brilliant

Ravishing in Red

Ileana looks illustrious in the red shimmery gown

Ileana D’cruz being all royal

Black and Gold never looked this good

Ileana D’cruz in Blazer and Pants

The beige Blazer and Pants totally give Ileana the title she deserves, queen

