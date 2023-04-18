Top 10 actresses who became pregnant before marriage

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2023

Alia Bhatt after her wedding confirmed that she was going to be a mother.

Sridevi reportedly was pregnant before she got married to Boney Kapoor.

Sarika's affair with Kamal Haasan gave rise to Shruti Haasan reportedly.

Neena Gupta gave birth to Masaba when she was dating cricketer Viv Richards.

Illeana D'cruz took to her Instagram today to announce that she is expecting her first child.

Celina Jaitly gave birth to twins a few months before she got married.

Mahima Chaudhary gave birth to Aryana reportedly a few months before marrying Bobby Mukherjee.

Amrita Arora reportedly was pregnant before she married Shakeel Ladak.

Veena Malik reportedly was pregnant with her ex-boyfriend Prashant Pratap Singh.

Natasa Stankovic got engaged to Hardik Pandya and then reportedly gave birth to her son.

