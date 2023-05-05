Illeana, Kareena and more stars who flaunted baby bumps in style

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023

Illeana D'Cruz took to her Instagram stories to showcase her baby bump. She wore a body-hugging dress and showed her grown baby bump writing, 'Life lately'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan showcased her nine-month baby bump before the birth of her second child Jeh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Dhupia before the birth of Mehr and her second child Guriq had done maternity photoshoot and showed her baby bump.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma showcased her baby bump on the cover of Vogue magazine and also posted on her social media feed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lisa Haydon had done many pregnancy photoshoots and was also on the cover of 2017 Elle Magazine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal had done maternity photoshoots, showcasing her baby bump before the birth of Neil Kitchlu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor showcased her baby bump in full style. She had also posted intimate photos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu showcased her baby bump with her husband Karan Singh Grover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dia Mirza before the birth of Avyaan had showcased her baby bump in numerous occasions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evelyn Sharma kept posting her baby bump snaps before the birth of Ava.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra reveals funny things from her Hindu wedding with Nick Jonas

 

 Find Out More