Illeana, Kareena and more stars who flaunted baby bumps in style
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023
Illeana D'Cruz took to her Instagram stories to showcase her baby bump. She wore a body-hugging dress and showed her grown baby bump writing, 'Life lately'.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan showcased her nine-month baby bump before the birth of her second child Jeh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia before the birth of Mehr and her second child Guriq had done maternity photoshoot and showed her baby bump.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma showcased her baby bump on the cover of Vogue magazine and also posted on her social media feed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lisa Haydon had done many pregnancy photoshoots and was also on the cover of 2017 Elle Magazine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal had done maternity photoshoots, showcasing her baby bump before the birth of Neil Kitchlu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor showcased her baby bump in full style. She had also posted intimate photos.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu showcased her baby bump with her husband Karan Singh Grover.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dia Mirza before the birth of Avyaan had showcased her baby bump in numerous occasions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Evelyn Sharma kept posting her baby bump snaps before the birth of Ava.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
