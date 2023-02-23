Impressed with The Night Manager on Disney Plus Hotstar? Check out Top 10 Indian crime thrillers on best OTT platforms

If you have got excited after watching The Night Manager, then take a look at these Indian crime shows on varied OTT mediums which are too good to miss.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023

Monica, O My Darling

Watch this crime comedy on Netflix which has Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary's movie on Zee 5 is around the cop named Mathur who is heading the crime branch in Mumbai and has to catch a psychopath.

Cuttputlli

Available on Disney+Hotstar, Akahay Kumar's movie is the remake of 2018 Tamil movie Ratasan.

Good Luck Jerry

This is the remake of 2018 Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila and has Janhvi Kapoor.

HIT: The First Case

Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra film is on Netflix and is the Telugu remake of the movie with the same name.

Andhadun

Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, and Tabu's film is on Netflix and is on a blind pianist who gets entangled in the murder of an ex actor.

Omerta

Rajkummar Rao's film is based on Omerta who kidnapped foreigners back in 1994. It is there on Zee5.

Dial 100

Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar's film is available on Zee 5 and is about a woman who calls the cop to say she is committing suicide.

Raat Akeli Hai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui needs to solve a crime scene. Watch Shweta Tripathi, Radhika Apte, and Tigmanshu Dhulia in the same movie on Netflix.

Daddy

It is based on don Arun Gawli and is there on Amazon Prime Video.

