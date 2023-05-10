Imran Khan Arrest: From Saba Qamar to Adnan Siddiqui; TOP 10 Pakistani celebs who protested

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023

Saba Qamar has come out strongly in support of Imran Khan

Zara Peerzada said a PM was literally kidnapped/arrested, and she had no words for this situation

Anousheya Ashraf said it was a Black Day. She was a complete violation of the laws

Annie Khalid has promised her full support. She has asked Pakistanis from the world to unite against this injustice

Famous singer-composer Quratulain Balouch has also called out the arrest. She said it was death of democracy

Veteran actress Atiqa Odho shared a news snippet of the matter on her Insta stories

Armeena Khan it was disgusting state of affairs, and she stood with skipper Imran Khan

Famous actor Adnan Siddiqui has said that Imran Khan has his support

Singer Hasan Raheem said the military behaved like Pakistan was owned by their fathers

Maya Ali has also called out the arrest of former PM Imran Khan

