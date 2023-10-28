Imran Khan reunites with Genelia D'Souza; Top Iconic Bollywood jodis we want to see together again

Bollywood have made us wish a love story like them countless times. Afte Imran-Genelia, these celebs reunion would be GREAT!

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Katrina Kaif-Hrithik Roshan

Bang Bang showcased their chemistry which can be delved even more. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

We would love to see Sidharth and Kiara in a passionate romance movie.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt

We need another Humpty movie soon! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji-Shah Rukh Khan

Rani and Shah Rukh were magic together on-screen. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Imran Khan-Genelia D’Souza

Yes, we do need another Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, please! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Preity Zinta-Salman Khan

Salman and Preity look amazing together. They have an adorable on-screen chemistry. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Roy Kapur-Shraddha Kapoor

If not Aashiqui 3, get them for Aashiqui 4 or another passionate love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

We want the Yashraj-style romance between SRK and Aishwarya back onscreen, please. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karisma Kapoor-Govinda

Karisma and Govinda's energy on-screen was too good. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karisma Kapoor-Salman Khan

Salman and Karisma share wonderful chemistry as well. It would be great to see them together in a rom-com. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla

There should be Ishq 2 with Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla with them pranking each other throughout.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone

A coming-of-age romance movie with these two would be a delight. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra-Ranveer Singh

Both of them could do an action or a romantic movie together. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 professions played by South Indian actresses like Anushka, Rashmika and more in movies

 

 Find Out More