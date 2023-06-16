Imtiaz Ali birthday: Top 10 love lessons to learn from Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal and more

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023

Imtiaz Ali via Jab We Met taught us that self-love brings the best self.

Ali in Jab We Met showed that you need to love yourself, and bring the best out of you to make life worth living.

Love Aaj Kal showed the confusion of being practical.

Highway was all about finding a place where you can talk.

Highway taught that life can be sorted if the mess is cleared.

Tamasha taught us about finding yourself be the goal.

Being with your love is not the goal as shown in Tamasha.

Socha Na Tha was al about discovery, being happy.

Socha Na Tha showed how unpredictable is love.

Rockstar was all about two people surrendering to life and going along.

;Love can be painful as shown in Rockstar.

