Digital Awards 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Rupali Ganguly, Arjun Kapoor and other celebs make heads turn with their red carpet looks [View Pics]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan chose his trusty classic formals look for the event

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor

He was one of the best dressed of the evening

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mrunal Thakur

Just how lovely does Mrunal Thakur look in that gown

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao worked that purple suit to the hilt

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditi Rao Hydari

She donned a black pantsuit at the event with glasses

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee

The Family Man star wore all black to the event

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ridhi Dogra

The Asur 2 actress was there too

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani came together

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra was dainty in this white dress

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao looks as youthful as ever in this black jumpsuit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siddhant Gupta

The main hero of Jubilee was present too

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi and Rajkummar Rao picked up awards

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor worked every inch of that black gown with a slit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly was present too

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Puja Banerjee

Puja Banerjee looked amazing in this black gown at the event

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nushrratt Bharucha

Ditching black, she was a gorgeous lady in red

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna who won for Rudra wore a sexy black gown

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Wedding Reception: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Abhay Deol and more celebs [View Pics]

 

 Find Out More