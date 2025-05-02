In Pics: Nita Ambani's most expensive saree is worth Rs..., it has emeralds, gold and...
Roger Khuraijam
| May 02, 2025
Nita Ambani, the wife of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani is often talked about in the news due to her philanthropic causes as well as her fashion statements.
However one outfit of hers has been repeatedly in the news and left an imprint on the social media as well due to its shocking nature
Here we’re talking about the saree which she wore to the wedding of Parimal Nathwani’s son which was attended by dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Nita Amabani wore a breathtakingly expensive saree, a masterpiece adorned with real gold and emeralds costing more than fortune to anyone.
Nita Ambani stunned in a breathtaking pink saree that epitomized luxury and elegance, taking the definition of opulence to new heights.
Crafted by Sivalingam, the director of Chennai Silks, this saree was a work of intricate art and serious dedication to the aesthetics.
The intricate thread work on the saree, the gorgeous pink pallu, and a uniquely crafted blouse made the saree the centre of attraction at the grand event.
This piece of attire is celebrated as the world's most expensive saree, was priced at a whopping cost of Rs. 40 lakhs
Aside from gold the saree also featured an exclusive blend of precious gems like emeralds, ruby, pukhraj, real pearls, etc.
The work on the blouse cannot be missed either as it depicted a delicate and detailed painting of the Lord of Nathdwara on the back
Weighing over 8 Kgs the “Vivah Pattu Saree” was brought to life by 35 women artisans from Kancheepuram
