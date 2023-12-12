Incidents that sparked Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan divorce rumours

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023

Recently media has been filled with persistent speculation surrounding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's separation. Here are some incidents that sparked the rumours.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recorded getting mad over Abhishek Bachchan during Pro Kabbadi League and the clip went viral.

Abhishek Bachchan was spotted without his wedding ring at recent media events and that caught the attention.

The Bachchan’s gathered for the premiere of Agastya Nanda’s debut film The Archies but together they looked uncomfortable.

At The Archies premiere netizens also noticed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s missing wedding ring.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday with her daughter and mother while the Bachchan’s were missing.

The couple's divorce rumours were sparked when Aish made a solo appearance at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party.

Netizens noticed Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan unfollowed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cropped Navya Nanda and Jaya Bachchan from Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday post.

When Navya Nada made her debut at Paris Fashion Week she shared a post thanking her mom Shweta Nanda and Jaya Bachchan who cheered her at the event but excluded Aishwarya who was also present there.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared photos from Paris Fashion Week and did not mention Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her post.

Netizens slammed Abhishek Bachchan for making a dry wish to his wife Aish on her 50th birthday.

