Incidents that sparked Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan divorce rumours
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
Recently media has been filled with persistent speculation surrounding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's separation. Here are some incidents that sparked the rumours.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recorded getting mad over Abhishek Bachchan during Pro Kabbadi League and the clip went viral.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan was spotted without his wedding ring at recent media events and that caught the attention.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bachchan’s gathered for the premiere of Agastya Nanda’s debut film The Archies but together they looked uncomfortable.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At The Archies premiere netizens also noticed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s missing wedding ring.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday with her daughter and mother while the Bachchan’s were missing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple's divorce rumours were sparked when Aish made a solo appearance at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netizens noticed Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan unfollowed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cropped Navya Nanda and Jaya Bachchan from Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday post.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Navya Nada made her debut at Paris Fashion Week she shared a post thanking her mom Shweta Nanda and Jaya Bachchan who cheered her at the event but excluded Aishwarya who was also present there.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared photos from Paris Fashion Week and did not mention Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her post.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netizens slammed Abhishek Bachchan for making a dry wish to his wife Aish on her 50th birthday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other actresses who ditched the lehenga for their wedding
Find Out More